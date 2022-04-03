-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $101.58. 652,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,548. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

