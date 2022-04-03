$0.12 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMRX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.30. 463,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

