$0.12 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
