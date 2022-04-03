-$0.13 EPS Expected for Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire Global.

Several brokerages have commented on SPIR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:SPIR traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 2.04. 580,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,311. Spire Global has a 1 year low of 1.62 and a 1 year high of 19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.32.

