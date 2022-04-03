$0.20 EPS Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 184,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $696.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.12. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.