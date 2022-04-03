$0.23 EPS Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.
Barings BDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. 675,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,802. The firm has a market cap of $684.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.
About Barings BDC (Get Rating)
Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.
