$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.37. Pinduoduo posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. 29,310,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,034,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

