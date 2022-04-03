-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) to report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jasper Therapeutics.
JSPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,030,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $918,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
