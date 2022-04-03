$0.38 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,997,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,545,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,038,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 151,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $862.27 million, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Clarus has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $32.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

