$0.39 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. CSX reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,039,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,470,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.