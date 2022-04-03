-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Wave BioPharma.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,501,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,449. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with various clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies, known as niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

