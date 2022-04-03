$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ROCK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 138,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. 300,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $96.33.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.