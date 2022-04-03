-$0.58 EPS Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.54). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

AVROBIO stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.68. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 949,620 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 271,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO (Get Rating)

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.