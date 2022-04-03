$0.79 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) to announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.97.

EQNR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.66. 2,691,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

