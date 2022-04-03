$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.89. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $88.53 on Thursday. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average is $85.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

