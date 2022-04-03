$1.02 EPS Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.08. Royal Gold reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

RGLD traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.33. 527,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.55. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.