$1.04 EPS Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.01. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 240,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 71.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

