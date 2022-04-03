$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

CERN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,096. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cerner has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.