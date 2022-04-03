$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,123. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

