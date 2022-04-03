$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for APA Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. APA posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $9.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover APA.

Get APA alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $42.22 on Thursday. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $42.77.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.