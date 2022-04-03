$1.69 EPS Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) to announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:ALG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

