1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLWS. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $844.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.