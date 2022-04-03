10,669 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

PBA stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.