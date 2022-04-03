$118.63 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $118.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.88 million and the highest is $120.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $545.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $565.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $651.33 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $694.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush cut shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of MKTW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 156,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MarketWise by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,544 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.