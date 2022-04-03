$14.40 Million in Sales Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will announce $14.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. Foghorn Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,865.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $58.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $75.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $58.60 million, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 105,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,288. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $657.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

