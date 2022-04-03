$157.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) to report sales of $157.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.80 million and the lowest is $156.60 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $661.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.30 million to $662.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $716.51 million, with estimates ranging from $700.30 million to $732.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cars.com.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cars.com by 320.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 276,803 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cars.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 367,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

