1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Stock Price Up 10%

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

1847 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

