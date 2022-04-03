$191.72 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) will post $191.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $43.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 337.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $943.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $5,404,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $96,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $4,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.93. 385,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,561. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average is $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

