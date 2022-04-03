1,936 Shares in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.87.

