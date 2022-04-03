$195.15 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will report $195.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $143.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $763.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.40 million to $763.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $877.95 million, with estimates ranging from $877.70 million to $878.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,494,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after acquiring an additional 314,108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,504,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

ALGM traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $28.17. 377,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,046. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

