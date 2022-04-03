1,966 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Progressive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Progressive by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $115.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $117.58.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

