$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to post $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.06 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $158.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.33 and its 200-day moving average is $166.52. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dover by 800.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

