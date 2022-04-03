$212.19 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) to report $212.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.90 million to $216.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $201.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $929.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.51 million to $953.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $943.61 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. 576,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,524. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,513,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $16,845,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

