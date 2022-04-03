22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $376.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.01. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

