$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) will announce $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $940,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,098.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 321,761 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.24. 273,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,580. The stock has a market cap of $385.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

