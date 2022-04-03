$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) will announce $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $940,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,098.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 321,761 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.24. 273,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,580. The stock has a market cap of $385.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

About Autolus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.