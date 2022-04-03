2,900 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 44,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.82. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $109.94 and a twelve month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

