360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 13th

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 635.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

