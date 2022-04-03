4,413 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Neogen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 320,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,264,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neogen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 0.56. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

