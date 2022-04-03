$5.83 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to announce $5.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.73 billion and the highest is $5.96 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $25.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $27.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $29.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.23.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 785.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PACCAR by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after acquiring an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.22. 1,980,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.44. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

