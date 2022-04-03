542,758 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,407,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.04.

AMAT opened at $127.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

