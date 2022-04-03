559,403 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 559,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $112.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

