$6.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will report $6.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the highest is $6.36 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $26.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $30.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.04.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,135,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.14.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

