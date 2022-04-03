$62.72 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will announce $62.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.80 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $59.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $254.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $259.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $281.35 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $282.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.