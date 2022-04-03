$696.54 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will post sales of $696.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $688.08 million and the highest is $705.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $694.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.52. The stock had a trading volume of 602,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,321. Allegion has a 1-year low of $106.83 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $104,498,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 798.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

