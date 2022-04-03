$703.13 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will report $703.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $714.80 million. ITT posted sales of $698.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.44.

NYSE ITT traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $76.05. 822,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

