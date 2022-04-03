$839.09 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) will post sales of $839.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.57 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $759.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 813,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,363. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

