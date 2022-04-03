908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading Up 7.4%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 11,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 325,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Several analysts recently commented on MASS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 17.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.73 million, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 2.16.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $399,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,682 over the last 90 days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after buying an additional 867,014 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after buying an additional 727,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 555,162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 376,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 331,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.