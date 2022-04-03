$918.98 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRLGet Rating) will announce sales of $918.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $951.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $906.38 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $824.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.66. 305,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.32.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

