$95.96 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to report sales of $95.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.87 million and the lowest is $91.60 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $413.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.47 million to $432.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $490.50 million, with estimates ranging from $370.41 million to $534.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.81%.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.