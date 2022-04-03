A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

AOS stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

