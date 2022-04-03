A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $219,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,378 shares of company stock worth $838,558. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

